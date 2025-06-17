Restaurant announces temporary closure due to damage from high-rise fire in Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant in downtown Dayton announced it has to temporarily close due to a recent fire in a high-rise multi-use building.

Table 33 located at 45 W 4th Street, announced the closure on Tuesday in a social media post.

“Thankfully, everyone is safe — but between the fire and the water damage that followed, we’ve got some cleanup and construction ahead of us before we can safely welcome you back," the post said.

The restaurant doesn’t have a reopening date at this time.

“We’re heartbroken to hit pause, even for a little while, but we’re committed to doing this the right way so we can come back stronger — and drier — than ever," the post continued.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the fire happened in an apartment at a high-rise building near S. Ludlow Street and E Fourth Street on June 12.

Dayton Fire District Chief Andrew Wiley said the building’s sprinkler system put out the flames.

“It does appear right now that the alarm was in test mode because they were working on the system. So we didn’t receive a smoke alarm like we normally would,” Dayton Fire District Chief Andrew Wiley said.

The fire and sprinkler system caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to two businesses in the building, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Fire investigators estimated there was about $200,000 worth of damage to equipment at iHeart Radio.

