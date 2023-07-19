Residents in St. Marys urged to boil water due to ‘major water line break’

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — Residents in St. Marys are being urged to boil their water due to a “major water line break.”

The advisory is for residents west of China Garden, including residents in Villa Nova and Sandy Beach areas, the St. Marys police department said in a social media post.

The City of St. Marys has no evidence at this time that the water system is contaminated, the police department said.

“The possibility, however, does exist that the water system is contaminated and is issuing this advisory as a precaution,” the post said.

For more information, you can contact the city’s water department at 419-394-4114.

