Report: Over 100 of vehicles crash into Miami Valley buildings so far this year

MIAMI VALLEY — In the past four days, three cars have slammed into buildings in the Miami Valley.

News Center 7′s John Bedell looked at the data to see how often these crashes happen around the country and what causes them.

So far this year, over 100 cars have slammed into buildings in the Miami Valley.

“Is that from drunk driving?” Becky Womack asked.

“It’s ridiculous ... I don’t understand why is this happening?” Robin Hunter of Xenia said.

In the Dayton area investigators said things like speed, impairment, and even medical emergencies have contributed.

Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration shows pedal error as the leading cause of building crashes.

Accounting for an estimated 35 percent of them nationally.

According to the Storefront Safety Initiative, a group that works to stop cars into building crashes, 100 of these kinds of wrecks happen every day in the United States.

This comes to more than 36,000 every year.

“I think that there’s a lot of reckless drivers out there,” Jennifer Marietta of Xenia said.

