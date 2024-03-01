Registration for 14th annual Dragons 5K starts next week

DAYTON — Registration for participants in this year’s Dragons 5K will start next week.

The first day for registration will be Monday, March 4.

If anyone registers between then and April 8, they get the early-bird price of $25, according to a Dayton Dragons spokesperson.

After that, the price will go up.

The 14th annual Dragons 5K will be July 20.

The event started in 2011 with over 2,000 runners and walkers participating every year.

All race participants will receive a swag bag that includes a 5K t-shirt, a Dragons 5K medal, a Dragons hat, and four lawn tickets to a future game.

