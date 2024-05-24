Red Carpet Tavern, popular Dayton karaoke bar, listed for sale

DAYTON — A popular Dayton karaoke bar is up for sale.

The owners of the Red Carpet Tavern on Wayne Avenue made the announcement on social media on Friday.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we’ve decided to list the Red Carpet Tavern for sale,” the owners shared.

>> 1 hospitalized after shooting in Montgomery County; Suspect in custody

They said they’ve had “a few inquiries” about sales and “hopes someone who loves it comes forward to claim this iconic neighborhood bar.”

The tavern will remain open while the owners look for a buyer, but their breakfast has been canceled until further notice.

They will continue to have trivia every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and karaoke every Friday and Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

“Please know we love each and every one of our Red Carpet family members and appreciate the outpouring of love and support!” the owners said in a separate post.

©2024 Cox Media Group