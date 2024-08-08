‘Really sad about it;’ Big Lots to close locations in the Miami Valley

CENTERVILLE — A major retailer announced hundreds of closures throughout the country including in the Miami Valley.

More than 300 Big Lots stores across the nation are headed for closure, including the Centerville location and the one is Saint Mary’s.

The company has more than 1,300 stores in 48 states, News Center 7 previously reported.

According to the Big Lots website, the following Ohio locations are closing:

Centerville: 359 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Saint Mary’s: 1170 Indiana Avenue

West Chester: 7779 Tylersville Road

Defiance: 1620 N Clinton Street

Springdale: 11372 Princeton Pike

Cincinnati: 9690 Colerain Avenue

Sandusky: 410 E Perkins Avenue

Toldeo: 4925 Jackman Road

