Local

‘Really sad about it;’ Big Lots to close locations in the Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
Big Lots store

Big Lots (Refrina - stock.adobe.com)

By WHIO Staff

CENTERVILLE — A major retailer announced hundreds of closures throughout the country including in the Miami Valley.

News Center 7′s Nick Foley reports the changes underway for Columbus-based Big Lots on News Center 7 at 5:30.

More than 300 Big Lots stores across the nation are headed for closure, including the Centerville location and the one is Saint Mary’s.

>> RELATED: Big Lots to close as many as 315 locations, not 35

The company has more than 1,300 stores in 48 states, News Center 7 previously reported.

According to the Big Lots website, the following Ohio locations are closing:

We will continue updating this story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read