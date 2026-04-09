Rain and storm chances Friday

DAYTON — A cold front is pushing toward the Miami Valley. This brings the chance for showers and a few storms.

No severe weather is forecast at this time.

The front is weak, and most of the precipitation will be scattered by the time it moves through the Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

The timing of the shower and storms will be late Friday morning, after 10 AM to roughly 5 PM, late afternoon.

Again, this is not a washout. Rainfall totals will amount to roughly a quarter to a half inch through Friday.

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Rain Chances

Better rain and storm chances will arrive Monday and linger throughout the upcoming week.

Monday at this time looks to be one of the best chances for rain and storms.

However, another cold front will push through mid-week, increasing storm chances once again.

©2026 Cox Media Group