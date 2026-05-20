Rain and storm chances continue for the next several days

DAYTON — Thursday is our one mostly dry day before rain chances linger around through the Memorial Day weekend. Hey, it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

So far in the past four days, Dayton has picked up around 2.7 inches of rain! This makes it the wettest four-day stretch since April of 2025!

Some areas could see an additional one to two inches of rain by the middle of next week.

An active, stormy pattern is setting up for the Miami Valley

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After Thursday, being mostly a dry day, every day through the next five will come with some rain. Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday are looking the wettest.

An active, stormy pattern is setting up for the Miami Valley

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Check out Futurecast Friday night. A widespread soaking rain is arriving by then.

An active, stormy pattern is setting up for the Miami Valley

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