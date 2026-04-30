Rain returns across the Miami Valley

DAYTON — On Friday, another weak cold front will slide over from the Midwest.

Most of the rain chances will be found within the morning hours.

Your morning commute will have damp roadways.

Throughout the afternoon, rain chances will become more scattered to isolated.

Gradual clearing will begin late and into Saturday overnight.

Futurecast

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No severe weather is expected. The energy isn’t there.

Temperatures will remain in the low 50s throughout the day.

A rumble of thunder is possible, but mainly just generic cold rain showers are forecast.

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Rainfall totals will amount to roughly a tenth to a quarter of an inch through Friday evening.

Better rain chances will return to the Miami Valley into early next week with a potent cold front.

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