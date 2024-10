PREBLE COUNTY — A power outage in Preble County on Wednesday afternoon is affecting more than 2,500 AES Ohio customers.

According to the utility company’s online map, the outage is affecting approximately 2,581 customers at 5 p.m.

The restoration time is being estimated at 6 p.m.

We’re working to learn more about the possible cause of the outage. We will update this developing report.





