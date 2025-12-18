Potential black ice Friday morning

DAYTON — A cold front will slide through the Miami Valley late Thursday increasing rain and even a few rumbles of thunder. Scattered rain will begin roughly around 1 to 2 pm this afternoon. Heavier and steadier rain and even a few rumbles of thunder are likely throughout your evening. Rain will begin to transition to snow overnight and into Friday morning.

Road Conditions

One of the biggest issues is the threat for black ice. This will take place as temperatures drop below freezing in less than 6 hours time once the cold front moves through. The timing for black ice potential is after midnight through 8am Friday. However, during this time frame a dusting to half inch of snow is possible, covering any slick spots. This will cause for dangerous travel conditions.

