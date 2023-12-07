Possible medical condition led to deadly Dayton crash, police say

DAYTON — Police say a “medical condition” may have led to a crash that killed one and injured another in Dayton Tuesday.

Around 7:20 p.m. Dayton police and medics were called to the intersection of East Helena and North Main streets for a head-on crash between two cars.

>> PHOTOS: 1 dead, another injured after crash in Dayton

Two people were taken to Miami Valley Hospital where one was pronounced dead and another was listed in stable condition, News Center 7 previously reported.

“We are looking at the possibility of this being a medical condition that caused the driver to cross into the oncoming traffic, ultimately causing the crash and his death,” Cairns said.

Dayton Police Sgt. Gordon Cairns said there was no indication that there was any distracted driving and that there wasn’t a cell phone in the driver’s car.

We are working to learn more and will update as new details become available.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 East Helena and North Main streets crash (Staff)

©2023 Cox Media Group