Portion of Great Miami River Recreation Trail closing next month for upgrades

MIAMISBURG — A section of the Great Miami River Recreation Trail will soon be temporarily closed as crews look to make upgrades.

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The Ohio Department of Transportation, in partnership with the Miami Conservancy District, will be making safety improvements at several trail crossings in Miamisburg, West Carrollton. and Dayton.

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Starting Aug. 10, the trail between Linden Avenue and Rice Field in Miamisburg will be closed to allow crews to construct a new curb ramp, according to a Miamisburg spokesperson.

The project will also include installing high-visibility crosswalk striping and rectangular rapid flashing beacon signs to improve pedestrian safety.

An accessible, signed detour will be in place throughout the closure.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-October.

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