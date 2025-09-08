Police warning of scammers claiming victims missed jury duty

SPRINGBORO — A local police department is warning of scammers who claim their victims missed jury duty.

The Springboro Police Department shared on social media that scammers are impersonating law enforcement, threatening arrest, and stealing money and personal info.

The scammers are posing as U.S. Marshals, court officials, or police and claiming that the recipient missed jury duty and faces immediate arrest.

They then demand payments in the form of gift cards, wire transfers, crypto, or through fake websites so the recipient can avoid going to jail.

The callers are using spoofed caller IDs, fake badge numbers, and official-looking seals to trick their victims, according to the police department.

“They rely on fear + urgency to trick you,” the department said in a social media post.

The department shared the following tips to help people protect themselves from these types of scams:

Hang up immediately—don’t engage.

Don’t click links or reply to suspicious emails/texts.

Verify directly by calling the court using a publicly listed number.

Ignore caller ID—scammers can spoof numbers.

Remember: Courts will NEVER ask for money over the phone.

The department also said that law enforcement will never call or text you about missed jury duty, and will not ask for any kind of payment for missed jury duty.

If you receive this type of call, hang up and report it to local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission.

