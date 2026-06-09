Police searching for Ohio man accused of firing shots during domestic argument

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for an Ohio man who is accused of firing shots during a domestic argument in Cincinnati on Monday.

Aaron Thomas-Grayson is wanted for felonious assault, aggravated menacing, and shots into a habitation, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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Cincinnati police said officers and SWAT responded to a residence in the 5100 block of Holland Drive for a domestic argument, where a man fired shots inside.

Officers said that Thomas-Grayson is known to travel by E-Bike and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

He was last seen in Green Township and the East Price Hill area.

Other people, including teenagers were inside the home when the incident occurred.

Officer said everyone got out and no one was harmed during the incident.

Police said they believe that Thomas-Grayson left the home before officers arrived.

Officer searched nearby residents, but were unable to locate him.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

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