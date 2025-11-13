Police officer hospitalized, 1 other injured after vehicle hits police cruiser

HAMILTON COUNTY — A police officer was hospitalized, and one other person was injured after a vehicle struck a police cruiser in Hamilton County on Wednesday.

Around 6:38 p.m. on Wednesday, a Green Township police officer was blocking the right lane of Interstate 74 due to a previous crash that had occurred on the highway, according to a social media post from the Greene Township Police Department.

The cruiser had its emergency overhead lights activated, according to the post.

A 2026 Toyota Camry was traveling westbound on I-74 when the driver failed to move over for the police cruiser and crashed into the cruiser.

The officer, identified as 24-year-old Officer Braden Ruhe, was taken to Mercy West Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The driver of the Camry, identified as 78-year-old Ronald Jackson, was treated at the scene for minor injuries and refused to be taken to the hospital.

Alcohol, drugs, and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash, according to the post.

Both Officer Ruhe and Jackson were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

