Police issue warning after 16 cars stolen in local city

KETTERING — Kettering police said thieves are targeting vehicles across the city.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins talked with people about this increase in thefts.

Kettering Police Department said on social media that there have been 16 reported vehicle thefts since February.

Police said it’s happening all over Kettering.

Residents in Kettering said they weren’t aware of the uptick in thefts.

This story will be updated.

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