Police investigate crash at busy Dayton intersection

DAYTON — Dayton police are investigating a crash Sunday evening.

At approximately 6:33 p.m., Dayton police and fire crews were dispatched to the intersection of W Third Street and N Gettysburg Avenue on reports of a crash.

On scene our crews saw one vehicle with heavy damage.

Emergency Scanner Traffic indicates the other vehicle involved may have left the scene.

It is not immediately clear if anyone was injured in this crash.

