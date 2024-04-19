Police to hold mock crash event at Wayne High School today

HUBER HEIGHTS — There will be extra police officers and medics at a Huber Heights school.

Huber Heights Police announced on social media that they will be holding a mock crash event today at Wayne High School.

“The purpose is to bring attention to the consequences of drinking and driving with a realistic crash scene taking place,” the department said in a statement.

People may hear and see police cars, ambulances, fire trucks, hearse, and CareFlight.

Huber Heights Police said they wanted to make sure everyone was aware so there would be no confusion with an actual emergency.

