Hazmat call at Dayton storage unit prompts police, fire response

DAYTON — Several police and fire crews have responded to a local storage unit.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on the scene, working to learn more. We’ll report the latest tonight on News Center 7 starting at 5.

Crews were dispatched to a hazmat call at the U-Haul Self Storage on Burkhardt Road around 3:20 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

>> Investigators raid local internet café for alleged illegal gambling operation, money laundering

Our crew on scene reports seeing several officers and firefighters at the office building of the property.

We’re working to learn more about the incident.

©2024 Cox Media Group