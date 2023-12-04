‘Plenty of Grinches;’ Local police department shares tips to avoid falling victim to mail theft

HUBER HEIGHTS — A local police department has shared some tips on how to outsmart porch pirates this holiday season.

According to the Huber Heights Police Department, during this time of year, they experience an uptick in mail thefts.

“Your deliveries SHOULD be safe at your front door or on your porch, the reality is there are plenty of Grinches (aka – criminals) out there looking to ruin your holiday season,” the department said in a social media post.

Tips to help prevent this type of theft:

Check with your neighbors – if you aren’t home or don’t expect to be home for a while, see if a trusted neighbor can grab your package for you.

Choose an alternate delivery location – see If your packages can be delivered to your place of work, a relative that is home during the day, or use one of the secure package receiving locations that some retailers offer.

Require a signature – many delivery companies include the option to require a signature before leaving a package, therefore ensuring it is in someone’s possession as soon as it’s delivered.

Install a security camera – home security systems with cameras or camera-enabled doorbells are a good way to deter theft, especially when it’s highly visible.

