Piqua Fire Department announces new ‘live fire’ training building

PIQUA — The Piqua Fire Department in collaboration with an area university has announced a new “Live Fire” training building to allow their firefighters to get hands-on training.

The “Burn Building” will be located at a former water treatment plant site and is expected to be completed soon.

The building will allow firefighters to train in fire suppression, search, rescue, and ventilation skills.

The project was funded by a state capital grant secured in 2019.

“Before the construction of the Burn Building, the Fire Department had to travel 50 minutes away to use a facility capable of live fire training drills,” Piqua Fire Chief, Brent Pohlschneider said. “This building will allow world-class training in a safe, efficient and controlled environment for a multitude of First Responders.”

BGSU will be able to conduct firefighter certification training classes for Level I and Level II national standard firefighting capabilities at the new facility.





