People see sky light up in Warren County neighborhood

CLEARCREEK TWP. — Did you see what was lighting up the sky in Warren County Thursday night?

>>PHOTOS: Sky lights up in Warren County

A natural gas company was doing planned maintenance in the area of State Routes 122 and 741, according to Warren County dispatchers.

People living in Clearcreek Township could see light in between their homes Thursday night.

A viewer sent News Center 7′s James Brown video of it and said the noises were super loud.

Dispatchers said people were calling not knowing what was going on.

The burn will go on until Friday morning.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 Sky lights up in Warren County Photo from: iWitness 7 reporter (Editor)

©2023 Cox Media Group