Over 4,600 without power after severe weather moves through region

MIAMI VALLEY — Over 4,600 people are without power in the Miami Valley as strong storms move through the area.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
As of 4:45 p.m., over 4,600 AES Ohio customers are currently without power, according to an outage map.
Customers in the following counties who have reported outages:
- Champaign County- 1
- Darke County- 59
- Greene County- 5
- Miami County- 6
- Montgomery County- 2,749
- Preble County-158
- Shelby County- 1,621
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group