UPDATE: Nearly 2,000 outages reported as severe storms move through Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — Power outages impacting thousands of customers are being reported as severe storms move through the Miami Valley Thursday night.
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As of 9:01 p.m., 1,932 AES Ohio customers are without power.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued some of region
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Here’s where the outages are being reported:
- Auglaize County: 1,334
- Darke County - 1
- Logan County - 7
- Mercer County - 514
- Montgomery County - 70
- Preble County - 6
We’ll work to learn more about the impacts and when the power may be restored.
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