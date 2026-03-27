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UPDATE: Nearly 2,000 outages reported as severe storms move through Miami Valley

By WHIO Staff
Power outages WHIO (WHIO)
By WHIO Staff

MIAMI VALLEY — Power outages impacting thousands of customers are being reported as severe storms move through the Miami Valley Thursday night.

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As of 9:01 p.m., 1,932 AES Ohio customers are without power.

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Here’s where the outages are being reported:

  • Auglaize County: 1,334
  • Darke County - 1
  • Logan County - 7
  • Mercer County - 514
  • Montgomery County - 70
  • Preble County - 6

We’ll work to learn more about the impacts and when the power may be restored.

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