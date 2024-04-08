Over 100 couples to elope at Ohio eclipse event

TIFFIN, Ohio — Today, 150 couples will travel to northern Ohio to wed during a special event during the total solar eclipse.

“Elope at the Eclipse” will take place at the Frost Kalnow Amphitheater in Tiffin, Ohio.

>> PHOTOS: People across Miami Valley prepare for total solar eclipse

The free event will “offer couples an opportunity to celebrate their love in a magical setting with the beauty of the eclipse as a backdrop,” according to the Seneca County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Destination Seneca County will take care of all the essentials, including providing an officiant, live music, beverages, a photographer, and a personalized wedding cake. All the couples have to do is bring a valid marriage license to the event.

>> Solar eclipse 2024: Where will the eclipse be visible? This map, timeline shows your area

Couples who want to reaffirm their commitment can also participate. They do not need to bring any documentation.

The weddings will take place during totality.

Couples from Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina, Texas, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Ohio have all registered for the event, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

©2024 Cox Media Group