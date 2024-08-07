‘Our responsibility is to serve the community;’ School supply drive benefits kids, teachers

DAYTON — The 7 Circle of Kindness Great Backpack Give Back event was hugely successful.

People around the Miami Valley donated so many school supplies that Crayons to Classrooms is still counting it all.

Generosity from residents around the region helped fill a dozen boxes full of school supplies that will make a difference for kids in the Miami Valley.

Malena Ball with Crayons to Classrooms said, “It’s just so encouraging to see how generous people are.” She continued, “People were so generous just to give of the little or as much as they had. And, so we had people giving us financial donations and school supplies.”

Crayons, notebooks, and pencils were just some of the supplies donated that will go into their store. Teachers can come in and pick up any and all supplies they and their students need.

“When you come to school and you don’t know what you need, you can’t anticipate and that’s really hard for a student and that makes it really hard for a teacher to teach. And so, we’re here to give confidence and the ability to participate to those students as well as lifting a financial burden off teachers.”

Darren Moore, Vice President and General Manager of Cox Media Group Ohio said, “Our responsibility is to serve the community, It means a lot to us. We can’t serve the community without you and you being there for us is a big deal,”

It’s not too late to donate, Crayons to Classrooms is always accepting donations. And they can really make a dollar stretch.

“We actually can take a $1 donation and make it worth $5 in school supplies because of the partners we have,” Ball said.

Teachers were already at Crayons to Classrooms Wednesday morning picking up the supplies they needed for their classrooms. For more information, read this story.

