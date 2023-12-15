Ohio woman dies at hospital following single-car crash

LIBERTY TWP. — A woman is dead after a single-car crash in Butler County Wednesday night.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 9:53 p.m. on initial reports of an injury crash on Cox Road near Christ Hospital, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team (START) also responded to the scene.

The crash involved a 2023 Nissan Sentra.

Ciarra Monroe, 35, of Hamilton, was the only person in the car. Medics transported her to UC Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

