Ohio man charged after striking pedestrian with car, killing dog

AMHERST, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing several charges after hitting a person with his vehicle and killing their dog on Saturday.

Around 3:06 p.m., Amherst police officers were dispatched near the intersection of Rome Beauty Drive and North Quarry Road on reports of a pedestrian crash, according to a press release from the department.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling northbound on North Quarry Road when it struck a 65-year-old Amherst resident who was walking their dog along the roadway.

The person sustained extensive injuries and was taken to University Hospitals Elysia Medical Center for treatment. The person’s dog sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet was identified as 34-year-old Sean Bankston of Amherst.

Bankston was charged with Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence (OVI), OVI refusal, and Aggravated Vehicular Assault, and Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Amherst Police Department.

