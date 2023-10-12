Ohio House passes bill combating rising property taxes

COLUMBUS — The Ohio House of Representatives has passed a new bill with the hope of protecting Ohioans from rising property taxes.

House Bill 187, otherwise known as the Ohio Homeowners Relief Act, would modify the procedures used by the Tax Commissioner to conduct property tax sales assessment ratio studies, according to State Representative and bill sponsor Thomas Hall (R-Madison Twp.).

>> Social Security boost: Benefits increasing by 3.2%

The bill would require the Tax Commissioner to work with local officials and weigh the past three years of property values in a county to help determine the property tax.

“This common-sense bill will protect vulnerable Ohioans and provide peace of mind to those who have concerns about paying for necessities, such as groceries, as a result of property tax increases,” Hall said.

The bill will now move to the Ohio Senate for consideration.

© 2023 Cox Media Group