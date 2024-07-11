Ohio EPA investigating ‘release of a non-hazardous material’ at BASF in Darke County

GREENVILLE — A chemical spill at the BASF site in Greenville the company is describing as “the inadvertent release of a non-hazardous material” is under investigation by the company and the Ohio EPA.

Plant personnel at the BASF site, 1175 Martin St., became aware of “the inadvertent release of a non-hazardous material from a storage tank” and responded immediately to begin mitigation and cleanup, a BASF spokesman said in a prepared statement released Thursday evening.

Automotive paint products are produced at the plant, the company spokesman said.

An investigation is underway to determine the root cause of the incident, according to the statement, which notes BASF is cooperating with the Ohio EPA and all other authorities.

EPA investigators are at the site this evening (Thursday), agency spokeswoman Katie Boyer told News Center 7.

She said a chemical spill was reported to the Ohio EPA Wednesday afternoon.

“We contacted the company . . . and were told a paint bonding material discharged into a stormwater retention pond on the property,” she said.

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is working to gather more information from BASF and the Darke County Emergency Management Agency, Boyer said.

