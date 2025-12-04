Ohio car dealers sued after failure to provide titles to customers

LANCASTER — Two Lancaster men are being sued for failing to provide vehicle titles to seven customers at their used-car dealership.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said that Luis Rafael and Luis Alejandro are accused of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and the State Certificate of Motor Vehicles Act, according to a spokesperson.

Rafael and Alejandro run the LLY Auto Sales in Lancaster.

“Ohioans shouldn’t get stuck in neutral when it comes to receiving titles to cars they rightfully own,” Yost said.

Yost said his office is focused on making sure the title process functions as it should.

For those who have been affected, Yost’s Consumer Protection Section has issued $19,236.27 in payments from the Title Defect Recision (TDR) fund, which aids consumers who do not receive titles for their cars within 40 days.

The lawsuit is seeking reimbursement of the TBR funds, additional money to resolve remaining complaints, and civil penalties.

Yost is also pushing for the court to prohibit Rafael and Alejandro from maintaining pr applying for auto-dealer or auto-sales licenses.

