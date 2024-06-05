Officers investigating after 1 shot in leg in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG — Officers are investigating after a person was shot in Miamisburg early Wednesday morning.

>>Building collapses in Montgomery County after storms move through

A person walked to a Miamisburg Police station around 4:31 a.m. on E. Central Avenue and N. 2nd Street and told officers they were shot in the leg, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Initial scanner traffic indicated that officers are investigating on E Buckeye Street.

News Center 7 is working to learn about that person’s condition and what led to the shooting.

We will continue to provide updates.

©2024 Cox Media Group