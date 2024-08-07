Obi Toppin returns to Dayton for annual ProCamp

DAYTON — One of the University of Dayton’s most popular former players is back in town for his annual basketball camp.

Indiana Pacers star Obi Toppin and a selection of local coaches are leading Toppin’s fourth annual Dayton ProCamp. There, 150 young hoopers from all over the region are getting the chance to hit the hardwood with Toppin.

For campers like Kascherri King, the highlight of their summer is getting a chance to learn from someone who has done what they dream of doing.

>> Patients, neighbors excited for new hospital in Greene County; say current facility needed upgrades

“When I grow up, I want to be a WNBA player,” King said. “So when I’m around people that’s like in the NBA, that’s actually a big moment in my life and it’s really cool.”

It’s cool for the former National College Player of the Year as well.

“There’s some good talent,” Toppin said.

Toppin has teamed up with CareSource for his camp that gives kids the chance to rub elbows with someone at the top of his craft, but he said his primary takeaway for these kids will always be the same: give it your all no matter where it takes you.

“Everybody’s path is different, like you continue working you’re going to succeed at whatever you do, whether that’s basketball or anything,” Toppin said.” But, yeah I always try to come here and give them a little bit of the knowledge that I’ve learned throughout my whole career.”

Toppin told News Center 7 that his time back also always reminds him of his special run with the Flyers in the Miami Valley.

©2024 Cox Media Group