‘Nobody can put a price on the sacrifice;’ Military veterans honored at Memorial Day event

CENTERVILLE — Many people across the Miami Valley spent today honoring the sacrifice our veterans make this Memorial Day.

News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson stopped by some of the events. She spoke with a local VFW Commander about his time in the Air Force and what today means to him LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Commander Fred “Rico” Rojas spent 26 years in the Air Force before retiring.

>> PHOTOS: Memorial Day event honors sacrifice made by military veterans

“Take a moment, remind the sacrifices that our military has done, especially those that didn’t come home,” Rojas said.

He is now the Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars 9550 Post in Centerville.

“I spent five different occasions away from my family,” Rojas said.

Rojas is grateful every time he comes home to his family, and today, he recognizes his brothers and sisters who never returned.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 33 Memorial Day Event Centerville Centerville's Memorial Day event celebrates the sacrifice made by military Veterans. (Taylor Robertson)









©2024 Cox Media Group