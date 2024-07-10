‘No one likes to have to ever deal with anything like this,’ sheriff says of boy hit, killed by car

Family members of a 3-year-old who died Tuesday night after being hit by a vehicle were driving that boy to a hospital when a medic unit intercepted them and took the child the rest of the way to Greene Memorial Hospital, Greene County Sheriff Scott Anger said Wednesday.

But it was too late.

The child never regained consciousness and died of injuries suffered in the accident at the family’s home along North Bickett Road, the sheriff said.

Family members had called 911, which sent Greene County sheriff’s deputies and medics to the home about 7:30 p.m.

“They were trying to get the child to the hospital as fast as possible,” Anger told News Center 7. “The family was intercepted by the squad as they were on the phone, letting them know where they were at.”

Anger said the accident was just one of those situations where no one could have anticipated what happened.

“No one had any indication where the child was at that exact time and was not able to be seen. The resident was leaving to pull out of the gate and at that time unknowingly struck the child,” he said.

The situation has been a difficult one for everyone involved, the sheriff said, noting, “Our hearts just go out to the family.”.

No one likes to have to ever deal with anything like this, he said.

“And just trying to deal with a tragedy like this is unimaginable. . . .We just want to do everything we can to support them and the community and our deputies as they go through a tough situation like this.”

An investigation into what happened will continue, he said, stressing that his office has found nothing criminal. Everything investigators have found so far shows what happened to the child “was nothing other than a tragic accident,” the sheriff said.





