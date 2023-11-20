Nick Dunn joins WHIO-TV’s Storm Center 7 team

DAYTON — WHIO-TV has named Nicholas Dunn Storm Center 7 Weekend Weather Specialist. Nick, who has most recently served as a freelancer with WHIO, now joins Storm Center 7 as a full-time member of the team.

“Nick has proven himself as a terrific teammate and earned the trust of our audience, guiding them through dangerous severe weather situations,” said WHIO News Director Joe Cowan. “We are excited to have him join the team!”

The Miami Valley is an important place for Nick, having lived in both Ohio and Indiana—he has firsthand experience with the potential dangers associated with weather in this area. Having experienced two tornadoes in his youth, Nick developed a passion for weather that inspired his career path.

“Whether we have tornadoes, snowstorms, or even just sunny and calm weather, I closely follow anything that comes our way,” he said. “From tracking storms to surveying storm damage with the National Weather Service, I have seen firsthand how storms can change a community. Keeping the Miami Valley safe is my number one priority.”

Along with the entire WHIO-TV family, The Storm Center 7 Team welcomes Nick as a valuable addition. “Nick has a passion for weather and knows the importance of keeping the Miami Valley safe,” said Vice President and General Manager Darren Moore. “He’s a great addition to our weather team and strengthens our commitment to the community.”

In his free time, Nick enjoys piloting his own drone, spending time with his girlfriend and their cat, “Ike,” (named after the hurricane, of course) and is always looking for new places to visit.

News Center 7 is coverage you can count on in the Miami Valley, and that’s reflected in the station’s dominant ratings and local market share over the decades. From early morning to late night, more viewers depend on News Center 7 for breaking news and weather than any other station.





