New Crumbl Cookies location now open in Troy

TROY — A new Crumbl Cookies location in the Miami Valley is now open.

The popular bakery opened a location in Troy on Friday.

The new location is at 1849B W. Main Street, near Kohl’s.

You can visit the new location today and Saturday for a chance to win free cookies for a year. They’ll also be giving away 4-pack boxes of cookies to three winners, the cookie chain shared on social media.

Crumble Cookies has other locations in the Miami Valley, including Huber Heights, Beavercreek, and Washington Township.

To find a location closest to you, you can visit their website.

