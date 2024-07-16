Neighbors describe shooting that killed man, injured another in Dayton

DAYTON — One man is dead and another man was injured after a shooting in Dayton Tuesday morning.

Around 3:14 a.m. man was found shot on a sidewalk on Conover Street and West Fifth Street where he was pronounced dead. He was identified as 37-year-old John Favors.

Later, a 33-year-old man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

His injuries were determined to be non-life threatening, according to Dayton Police.

This is the fourth shooting in Dayton in just three days.

