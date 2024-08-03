Motorcyclist injured after crashing into fence, mailbox in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A motorcyclist was injured after crashing into a fence and a mailbox in Clark County Saturday morning.

Around 7:27 a.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers with the Springfield Post were dispatched to the 3400 block of Union Rd on reports of a motorcycle crash.

According to an OSHP Dispatcher, the motorcyclist crashed into a fence and a mailbox.

The motorcyclist had minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the crash.

