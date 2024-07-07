Motorcyclist flown to hospital after crash in southern Ohio

BATAVIA TWP, Ohio — A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after a crash in southern Ohio on Saturday.

Just after 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers with the Batavia Post were dispatched to State Route 32 in Clermont County.

The preliminary investigation shows a motorcycle operated by 21-year-old Seth Wright of Batavia was traveling eastbound on SR 32.

Wright rear-ended a car driven by 36-year-old Madeline Purvis of Batavia. The motorcycle overturned in the median after the crash.

Wright was taken to Clermont Mercy Hospital with serious injuries.

He was later flown by University Air Care to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Purvis was uninjured. Wright was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

