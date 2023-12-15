Motorcyclist dies in Miami County crash

MIAMI COUNTY — A local man is dead after a crash in Miami County early Friday morning.

Lester Przekop, 58, of Troy, died after a crash on N. County Road 25 in Concord Twp., Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said.

An initial investigation showed that Przekop was heading north on a motorcycle when he was hit from behind by a Chevrolet Blazer that was also traveling north.

The crash ejected Przekop, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, from his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both occupants of the Blazer were not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

