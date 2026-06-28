Mobile Mammogram unit offering accessible healthcare in the Miami Valley next month

MIAMI VALLEY — A local hospital is once again making healthcare more accessible for those in the Miami Valley.
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Premier Health will be offering mammogram screenings through its mobile mammography coach during the month of July.
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The coach, owned and operated by Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, is equipped with advanced imaging equipment and offers traditional 2D and Genius™ 3D Mammography™ technology to detect breast cancer.
The Mobile Mammogram unit is available for appointments on the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, July 8, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Piqua Manor, 1840 W. High St., Piqua, OH 45356
- Monday, July 13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Community Health Centers of Greater Dayton – Chambersburg Health Center, 6255 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, OH 45424
- Thursday, July 16, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami County Internal Medicine, 2600 Mote Drive, Covington, OH 45318
- Tuesday, July 21, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at SureCare Medical Center, 360 W. Central Ave., Springboro, OH 45066
- Wednesday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Dulan and Moore Dulan Family Wellness, 1000 Columbus Ave., Lebanon, OH 45036
- Thursday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stillwater Family Care, 471 Marker Road, Versailles, OH 45380
- Friday, July 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Trenton Family Medicine, 3590 Busenbark Road, Trenton, OH 45067
- Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at MidPointe Library Middletown, 125 S. Broad St., Middletown, OH 45044
Mobile Mammograms can be scheduled by calling 855-887-7364, and more information about the process and locations is available here.
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