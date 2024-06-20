‘Mission Im-paw-sible;’ Troopers save kitten trapped between semi truck’s tires in Ohio

OHIO — State troopers rescued a kitten after a semi-driver found it stuck in his tires in Ohio.

The driver found it during a pre-trip inspection on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County, according to a social media post.

Body camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OHSP) showed the driver and other men trying to figure out how to free the kitten.

A tow truck was used to help lift the semi and get the kitten out, but it made its way into the wheel well.

They decided to take the wheels off. As soon as that happened, the kitten was saved and the “meow-velous rescue” was complete.

“This seemingly im-paw-sible rescue mission had a happy ending,” OSHP said on social media.

They thanked everyone for the “purrfect teamwork” to rescue the kitten.

The kitten was turned over to the Portage Animal Protective League.

