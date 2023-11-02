Miami Valley reacts after DoorDash tests warning that could delay service for non-tippers

DAYTON — DoorDash is testing a new feature that warns customers without a tip, their delivery may take longer.

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz broke down the change and what people in the Miami Valley think of it.

As the weather gets colder, people will want to cuddle up where it’s warm and not brace the blustering cold for a meal.

Makenzie Dietz loves to use DoorDash.

“Whatever I want whenever and it comes right to my door and I don’t even have to go outside,” Dietz said.

DoorDash is testing a new warning for customers ordering food, but not including a tip.

“You don’t know the service until after you’ve gotten the food. I always tip but I just like to do it after they deliver the food,” Dietz said.

DoorDash said drivers have the freedom to accept or reject orders based on whether or not they think they are valuable.

This new warning, lets non-tipping customers know their orders with no tip take longer to get delivered.

Jonika Easley doesn’t DoorDash often, because of the price before the tip.

“When you go out to eat at a restaurant, that’s just a tip anyway, so I think people should tip their drivers, but a lot of the time the prices are so expensive on DoorDash that it’s hard to tip when there’s so much… like the taxes and stuff are so high,” Easley said.

The new feature is just in the test phase, but DoorDash said they’ll be watching it closely to see if it’s something they want to permanent.

