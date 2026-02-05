Miami Valley Murder Mysteries: Who Killed Randon Aldora

RICHMOND, Ind. — In the latest edition of Miami Valley Murder Mysteries, someone on a scooter shot Randon Aldora in the head in 2015. He died the next day.

He was a father, a son, and a brother. Now, a decade later, his family is still waiting for the police to catch his killer.

Ginny Aldora was Randon’s stepmom. “He’s my son, and I just want someone to pay for what they did to him.”

On October 22, 2015, someone shot Randon on North 20th Street in Richmond, Ind. It was three days after his birthday.

“It was a guy on a scooter. I don’t know if he got on the scooter or what he did, but the guy shot him in the head,” Ginny said.

He was 33 when he died. Randon was the father of a 10-year-old boy, a brother, and a son.

“It was broad daylight, and nobody seen anything,” Ginny said. That’s why, a decade later, she reached out to News Center 7.

“I said I know you guys do the cold case, and I was going to try to see if I could find somebody to look into it,” Ginny said.

A day after Randon was shot, it looked like there was a break in the case. Police got information that led them to a house on North 13th Street.

“We heard they did go to someone’s house, confiscated the scooter, but then we don’t know what happened to that person. If they arrested him and they released him, or we just don’t know. We do not know anything, and Richmond Police won’t talk with us about anything,” Ginny said.

News Center 7’s Gabrielle Enright went to the Richmond Police Department, and they would not talk with her either. However, they did respond to questions by email.

When asked if there was a suspect or if officers had made any arrests, Richmond Police responded by saying that no arrests have been made and they are not publicly identifying any suspect.

News Center 7 went to the area where Randon was shot. The street was next to a school.

Randon’s brother, Justin, said, “It would have been a lot easier if the school would have been open. We would have seen everything happen because there’s cameras on that school.”

Justin said the shooting happened over fall break, and the school’s cameras were not working.

Randon’s family admitted that trouble filled his past. They said that about a year before he died, they noticed a change and that he seemed happy.

“He had been working for a church,” Justin said.

“Sometimes he was homeless, but he was turning his life around. He had a place to live and had a job,” Ginny said.

According to Justin, “In the past, he’d been into drugs. But he had been clean and sober for 6 months.”

“I just want closure. I want closure for him. I want closure for his son. I just want the person who did this to pay for it,” Ginny said.

The family hopes someone will help find Randon’s killer. The family is dealing with another tragedy as Randon’s father passed away unexpectedly.

His wife, Ginny, said one of the things he wanted the most was to find the person who killed Randon. She said he would be very happy.

Richmond Police also said time does not erase responsibility, and it does not erase memory. Someone knows something, even information that may seem small or insignificant, could be the missing piece.

If you have information related to the death of Randon Aldora, give Richmond Police a call at 1-765-983-7247, or you can leave a tip at RPDCRIMETIP@RICHMONDINDIANA.gov.

