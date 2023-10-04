Miami Valley agencies awarded millions to fight opioid crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Several Miami Valley law enforcement agencies have been awarded funding from the U.S. Department of Justice Department to address the opioid crisis.

Tuesday Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced he secured over $22 million for local government and community agencies in Ohio.

The funding can be used to purchase new equipment, as well as access to prevention, treatment, and recovery services for those with substance abuse disorders.

“Safe communities depend on well-trained and equipped law enforcement officers,” Brown said. “These awards will allow law enforcement in cities across Ohio to keep our streets safe, and are a critical investment in safety and resources for the men and women who devote their lives to protecting Ohioans.”

The following Miami Valley Agencies were awarded funding:

$1.6 million to Montgomery County to implement the Continued Linkage to Hope Project, a community-wide effort to respond to the drug crisis

$189,467 to the City of Dayton for necessary technology and equipment upgrades for the Dayton Police Department and Montgomery County, including replacing old computers and updating the criminal justice information database

$45,853 to Clark County to provide both the Clark County Sheriff's Office and the Springfield Police Department with technology improvements and equipment for law enforcement personnel, including cameras, ballistic shields, and gas masks

$15,712 to the City of Trotwood to purchase a cell phone extraction device and software licensing to bolster intelligence gathering during violent crime investigations

The funding was awarded by the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs.

