Miami Twp. officer credited with saving 11-month-old found unresponsive in bathtub

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A Miami Township police officer is being credited with saving the life of an 11-month-old girl.

On Tuesday, officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child in a bathtub, according to a social media post from the Miami Twp. Police Department.

>> 6 injured after crane catches fire, partially collapses in New York City

Miami Twp. Officer Tom Hupp arrived on scene and immediately began life-saving measures on the child, the police department said.

He was able to help the child expel water from her lungs and she began to regain consciousness before being turned over to the medics.

Medics transported the child to the hospital where she was able to be stabilized.

“Ofc. Hupp did an outstanding job in the performance of his duties, without hesitation, possibly saving the life of the child,” the police department said.

©2023 Cox Media Group