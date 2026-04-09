Meet Theodore

DAYTON — Theodore is almost a senior! He’s 6.5 years old and is a mixed breed.

He’s a loveable goofball that still has plenty of energy for wrestling with toys, rolling around, giving big sloppy kisses, and snuggling.

Theodore has a signature joyful piggie snort. He’s looking for a forever family to share laughter, love, and cozy moments.

If you’re interested in adopting this animal, please click HERE!

To see a list of animals who have been adopted through the 7 Circle of Kindness partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, Click Here.

©2026 Cox Media Group