1 taken to hospital following Dayton house fire

DAYTON — A person was taken to the hospital after firefighters responded to a house fire in Dayton early Saturday morning.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched to the 4700 block of St John’s Avenue at 5:37 a.m. on initial reports of a house.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that medics transported a person to Grandview Hospital with a minor burn injury.

Firefighters put a small fire in the bedroom.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

